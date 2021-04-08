A couple of school board races were decided in Pontotoc County during Tuesday’s general election.
Justin Berst defeated Quenton Scott for a school board race in Latta.
Berst collected 57 of the 85 votes, or 67 percent, while Scott finished with 28 votes.
In Asher, Adam Kuhlman defeated Tim Bobbs in a school board race there.
Kuhlman claimed 60 of the 95 votes cast, which came to 63 percent support. Dobbs finished with 35 votes.
The Asher School District has voters in Pottawatomie, Pontotoc and McClain counties.
