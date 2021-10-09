HMA Foundation Presents Givin’ & Groovin’, a live music event and charity auction in the Arts District in Ada on Saturday, October 16, 2021, benefiting Casey Howard as he recovers from spinal surgery.
Silent Auction from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Live Auction at 6:00 p.m. Bid on Blake Shelton signed Washburn guitar, complete home grow kit w/set up consultation by Kind Origin, Knives from Ansuz Forge, + many other exciting items, services & experiences!
