Stratford firemen are joining the greater Stratford community to host a benefit for Clint Cosby. Cosby, a 21-year-old college student and graduate of Stratford High School, was seriously burned in a bonfire accident May 7 in Stratford.
The benefit will include a bass fishing tournament and rib dinner June 13 at the Stratford Fire Department.
The fishing tournament is a two-person team event with a $60 entry fee, which includes the rib dinner.
“Clint was burned really badly,” Kara Cosby, his sister, said. “25% of his body was burned, third- and fourth-degree burns. He was (flown) to Integris Hospital in Oklahoma City.”
Clint was treated on the scene by his mother, Michel Michel Yarbrough Cosby, who is a physician’s assistant at Rolling Hills Hospital in Ada, prior to the arrival of paramedics.
Kara said Clint needed to have skin grafts on his hands, arms, stomach and legs.
“Basically, the benefit is to help cover his medical expenses,” she said. “He was (flown to Oklahoma City), and was in the hospital for three weeks. It’s both for moral support and to help him and his family with their finances.”
Kara said Clint’s stay in the hospital was made more difficult by the fact that none of his family could join him due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Clint works at his Peach farm in Stratford.
For more information or to participate, call or text Colton Cosby at 580-320-3967.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.