Beethoven and the knock of fate

The year 2020 marks the 250th anniversary of one of Western music’s greatest composers, Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827). The following article is the second in a series of four articles exploring the life and music of this universally acclaimed musical genius.
“Da Da Da DAH!” One of the most recognizable phrases in all of music comes from the first measures of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. This motive, which pervades the entire work, encapsulates the thundering, heroic style of Beethoven at his best.
The meaning of music is notoriously subjective — what sounds tragic to one person can sound inspired and uplifting to another. So it is interesting when the artist himself takes the time to explain what it means to him. In the case of the Fifth Symphony, Beethoven may have done just that. Speaking with his secretary of the opening notes, he reportedly remarked, “Thus Fate knocks at the door!”
Biographers have speculated that the heroic, even military character of the symphony may have derived from a yearning for liberation from tyranny, since almost all of Europe was, at that time, subject to the domination of Napoleon Bonaparte.
Over a century later, Europe was subject to the whim of another authoritarian. And as nation after nation fell to the regime led by Adolf Hitler, strivings for freedom from oppression were expressed in the four note phrase penned by Beethoven. The composer was an advocate of liberty, but his connection with the Allied “V for Victory” campaign was owed to a happy coincidence. Morse code for the letter “V” — dit dit dit dah — mimicked the Fifth Symphony’s famous motif. BBC broadcasts to encourage the Resistance in occupied Europe opened with those four notes played with a timpani mallet on a deep and resonant drum, transmitted 150 times daily. And as the heroic forces of liberation departed on D-Day it was signaled from above by Allied warplanes — dit dit dit dah. The knock of fate, indeed.
You can hear the knock of fate with your own ears as East Central University commemorates the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven’s birth. The occasion will be marked with a concert that will include performances by faculty and students. This will be a creative event with performances of Beethoven’s original works, as well as a contemporary jazz arrangement of the first movement of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, performed by the ECU Jazz Ensemble. “Beethoven at 250!” will heroically stride on stage at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in the Ataloa Theatre of the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center on the ECU Campus. The event is free and open to the public.
Beethoven expects you to be there.
Houston Mount is an associate professor of history at East Central University.
