'Beat South Easy'

The East Central University cheerleaders show their support of the Tiger football team during ECU’s 42-38 come-from-behind win over archrival Southeastern Saturday in Durant. For a report on the game, see today’s sports pages.
ADA [ndash] Services for Paul Edward Ingram, 85, of Ada are at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Mr. Ingram passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at an assisted living center in Clinton. He was born Jan. 11, 1934, at Stroud to Homer and Addie May Bottoms Ingram. He married L…
ADA [ndash] Services for Roy Randle Samis, 73, of Ada are at noon Saturday at the Bertram Bobb Memorial Chapel at Tushkahoma. The Rev. Jesse Pacheco will officiate. Burial will follow at the Choctaw Nation Veterans Cemetery. The Choctaw Honor Guard will conduct military honors at the cemeter…
BYARS [ndash] Services for Wendell Weaver, 75, of Byars are at 1 p.m. Friday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Frank Trent will officiate. Burial will follow at McGee Cemetery, Stratford. Mr. Weaver passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at an Oklahoma City hospital. He was born Marc…
