Stuffed bears have been appearing in windows and on doorsteps around Ada — part of a social media-driven effort to give children and adults alike a sense of hope and purpose during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
“We heard about putting out the bears for the children to see,” Dawn Woods said on Tuesday. “We saw the ‘bear hunt’ on Facebook and decided to pitch in.
“I have two children who are 12 and 14. It’s really a hard time for everyone, and I know my son is having a hard time, struggling with being lonely, so I thought this was a fun idea. I used to read the book We’re Going on a Bear Hunt to my kids when they were little. It was a really cute book, and I thought it would be really fun to participate, to do something for the kids.”
Dennis Jackson put a bear on a chair on his front porch.
“I just saw it on Facebook,” Jackson said. “I thought it was a good idea. I’ve been staying home, taking care of my wife. I thought putting out the bears was a good thing to do for the kids around town. They’re driving around, looking for them. My son just gave this bear to my wife about a month ago.”
Jack McNutt put out one bear with extra significance.
“The bear in the kitchen window was one I had left over from when I was with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The Troopers Association provided us with them to give to children,” McNutt said. “The other bears we just added because we thought it was a good gesture. It’s something for the community, something for people to look at when they’re walking by or drive by.”
Kids around the area, state and nation have been dealing with similar stresses – uncertainty, fear and boredom. The Bear Hunt is one of many efforts to combat this.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, talking; to children about the current pandemic should include remaining calm and reassuring, paying attention to what kids are seeing and hearing on television, radio, online or in the press; being honest and accurate about the situation; and teaching them everyday basic practices to help slow the spread of germs like hand-washing.
It is also important to reassure children that if they do get sick, they are likely to get less sick than older people who contract the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.