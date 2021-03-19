Beans Factor rallies to finish second in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE — Ada Junior High golfer Beans Factor nearly pulled off an epic comeback before settling for second at the 2021 Oklahoma Junior Golf Tour’s Muskogee Spring Break Classic held March 15-16 at the Muskogee Golf Club.
Factor, competing in the Girls 12-18 division, shot an uncharacteristic, 14-over-par 85 on the tough, Perry Maxwell-designed course, while fighting winds of up to 30 miles per hour. That had her sitting in fifth place and four shots off the lead heading into Tuesday’s play.
Factor bounced back in a big way, shaving 10 strokes off her first-round score by firing a 75. She fell a single stroke behind Kinslea Jones of Wichita, Kansas, who shot a two-day total of 81-78 for a 159 to claim the championship. Factor’s 75-85-160 was next.
Layne Ailshie of Fort Gibson was third an 82-81-163, followed by Emerie Scharts of Derby, Kansas in fourth at 82-82-164 and Averi Mickelson of Kansas City, Missouri, who ended up in fifth with a score of 84-85-169.
Factor’s Day 2 score of 75 was the lowest round of the Girls 12-18 Division.
