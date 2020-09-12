Dr. Christopher Bean, chair of East Central University’s History department, presents the Rothbaum Lecture at 6 p.m. Thursday, September 17, in the Stanley P. Wagner Ballroom inside the Memorial Student Union.
ECU’s Rothbaum Lecture occurs each year on Constitution Day in order to recognize this important historical event. Bean’s lecture is titled “George Mason: Father of the Bill Rights” and is free and open to the public.
Lecture attendees will be required to meet ECU’s Covid-19 safety protocols, including wearing face coverings and observing social distancing. Event seating will be arranged accordingly and hand sanitizer will be available. Disposable masks will be provided for those who need them. The maximum capacity for the Stanley P. Wagner Ballroom with social distancing protocols is 75.
Holding a doctorate from the University of North Texas, Bean has taught at ECU since 2008. He has published two books and numerous articles about U.S. History and related subjects. He is currently working on his third book. Bean has lectured in many forums outside the ECU campus, often addressing topics related to the U.S. Constitution.
The Rothbaum Lecture is funded by an endowment established by the late Julian Rothbaum with a $25,000 gift to the ECU Foundation that was matched by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. He also established an endowment to fund the George Nigh Award for ECU’s top graduating senior.
Rothbaum, of Tulsa, was a longtime leader in Oklahoma civic affairs, a 1986 inductee into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and a member of the Oklahoma State Regents for High Education and the University of Oklahoma Regents. He passed away in 2003.
For more information, contact Dr. Scott Barton at sbarton@ecok.edu or 580-559-5563.
