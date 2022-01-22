The old adage, “Good things come in small packages” certainly holds true for Dr. Roberto Escamilla’s latest book (and he says it is his last!), Beacons of Hope.
His twelve short chapters enlarge our understanding of the tenants of the United Christian Ashram, a movement which combines the Christina faith with the Hindu model for retreat, meditation, and spiritual instruction. The founder of the Ashram movement is the U.S. was Dr. E. Stanley Jones, Dr. Escamilla’s mentor.
Dr. Escamilla was on of “the Four,” so named by Dr. Jones after his debilitating stroke in 1971 to carry on the work of the movement. Replacements have been named as members of the original “Four” died. Dr. Escamilla is the last living member of the original Four.
Dr. Escamilla’s commitment to the transformation power of the Christian faith is clearly evident as he writes about the questions we all have asked at one time or another: What is life all about?, How should I pray?, Why is there pain and suffering?, and How can I love better? But my favorite chapter was “Preaching: The Power of the Word.” In that chapter, Dr. Escamilla outlines specifically the aspects of good preaching. This one chapter should be required reading for anyone in the pulpit!
With refreshing candor, Dr. Escamilla points out wrong ideas he had as a younger minister. Even in his eighties, he suggests modern ways to reach out to people that they may have a conversion experience in the midst of our culture.
He realizes that every time he stands in the pulpit, there is at least one person in the audience with a broken heart, and it is to that brokenness that he speaks in the name of Jesus.
The book is brief but inspiring, with practical suggestions to make our own faith and the sharing of that faith an exciting journey. The book is the culmination of the essential lessons learned as Dr. Escamilla lived a life committed to Christ and His teachings, a life well-lived indeed.
