The 8th annual Battle of the Kevins is coming Saturday to Byng.
The event is a fireworks dual over the lake in the Lake Hills edition of Byng. Kevin Holland and Kevin Truett have been battling for bragging rights each year.
“We’re going to have it on Saturday,” Truett said.
Despite price increases over the past year, both Kevins hope to put on a good show.
“We definitely had a price increase, but after thinking of what we wanted to do, I just dove right in and bought as many as I had in the past,” Holland said.
“Retirement is really overrated, I hear,” he added with a laugh.
“Due to price increases I went from 125 cakes to 80 this year,” Truett said. “Instead of lighting five at a time, we will light three at a time to help spread them out.”
A fireworks cake is a series of tubes that have been fused together in one box for a chain reaction of shots and effects.
“We look forward to it as much as anyone,” Holland added. “We moved up the display one day because vacation plans got in the way of our usual July 3rd. I like doing it on Saturday night better anyway, just because it seems like the day of the week you have to being doing something fun. We hope everyone enjoys it as much as we do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.