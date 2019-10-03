Bartlett accepted into SWOSU College of Pharmacy

Seth Bradley Bartlett, of Ada, has been accepted into the Southwestern Oklahoma State University College of Pharmacy in Weatherford.
Forty-four students were admitted into the doctor of pharmacy program for the 2019 fall semester. The class has an average cumulative grade point average of 3.53 and is composed of 27 women and 17 men.
The SWOSU College of Pharmacy admits 85 students each year to its Doctor of Pharmacy program during the fall and spring semesters.
Minimum requirements to make application for admission to the SWOSU College of Pharmacy include completion of at least 61 semester hours of specified pre-pharmacy courses with a cumulative grade point average of at least 2.50.
The selection process is competitive and based on a number of factors. These include, but are not limited to, science and mathematics grade average, overall grade average, American College Test or Scholastic Aptitude Test scores, Pharmacy College Admission Test scores, motivation, character and communication skills.
