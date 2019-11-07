The First United Methodist Church in Ada is looking for veterans of World War II living in Pontotoc County, who will be honored at the church’s annual Veterans Day banquet.
WW II veterans who are interested in attending the banquet should contact Sue Bricker at 580-320-8902.
The banquet will begin at noon Friday at the church’s Christian Life Center, 129 W. 14th St. in Ada. All Pontotoc County veterans and their spouses are invited to attend the complimentary event, which will include a delicious meal prepared by Bricker.
The church cares about veterans and appreciates their service in all branches of the armed forces, which will be recognized during the event, according to a flyer from the church. The event will include patriotic music.
The church will also host a special Veterans Day celebration during the weekly worship service, scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Sunday at the church. The Sunday celebration will take place in the sanctuary and will be led by the church’s lead pastor, the Rev. Brian Matthews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.