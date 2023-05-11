Bank robber sentenced

A man who robbed a local bank was recently sentenced to serve time in federal prison.
Matthew Thomas Pettigrew, 42, robbed the (former) Citizens Bank location inside of Walmart in Ada Nov. 15, 2021.
Pettigrew was recently sentenced to serve 46 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release.
Additionally, according to federal court records, the Federal Bureau of Prisons will evaluate Pettigrew to determine if he is a suitable candidate for the “Intensive Drug Treatment Program.”
In the sentencing paperwork, it was also recommended that Pettigrew “be afforded the benefits prescribed and set out in 18 U.S.C. § 3621(e),” which provides the director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons the discretion to grant an early release of up to one year upon the successful completion of a residential drug abuse treatment program.
It was also recommended that Pettigrew be placed in a federal facility as close to Ada as possible.
In 2022, Pettigrew pleaded guilty to a federal charge of bank robbery.
In March, the defense submitted paperwork asking for the 46-month sentence, which is at the low end of the sentencing guidelines.
In the documents, Pettigrew’s court-appointed attorney, Neil D. Van Dalsem of Muskogee, said, “A 46-month sentence is appropriate given that Mr. Pettigrew previously has been a productive member of society and his offense conduct is the sole result of drug addiction. Until he was about 30 years old, Mr. Pettigrew was employed and stayed a productive member of society. He took care of his family. Except for a misdemeanor offense of driving under the influence, he stayed out of trouble. However, at age 30, Mr. Pettigrew’s life became consumed by drug and alcohol abuse. Since that time, Mr. Pettigrew has been mostly unemployed.”
Van Dalsem also indicated that Pettigrew has previously gotten in trouble with the law on drug-related conduct, and that his prior offenses were non-violent.
“A 46-month sentence is appropriate because Mr. Pettigrew’s offense conduct, while deplorable, was the least violent form of bank robbery that it is possible to commit,” Van Dalsem said.
On the night of the robbery, Pettigrew entered the Walmart at around 6 p.m. and handed a bank teller a note advising the teller to place “all the cash” in an envelope. The teller complied, and Pettigrew left without incident.
The Teller handed over $8,200 to Pettigrew, according to court records.
The Teller told authorities that no threats were made by Pettigrew, and that no weapons were visible during the bank robbery.
However, upon reviewing video footage of the robbery, a federal agent said the teller appeared scared and was shaking during her encounter with Pettigrew.
Pettigrew was later arrested at the Rivermist Casino on U.S. 377 in Seminole County, just across the Pontotoc County line.
A total of $4,716.31 was recovered at the time of his arrest.
Pettigrew’s attorney said his client acknowledges the seriousness of his offense and conduct.
“He agrees that he should be punished for his behavior, and he agrees that 46 months of incarceration is appropriate in his case,” Van Dalsem said in March. “Mr. Pettigrew knows right from wrong. In all his dealings with undersigned counsel, Mr. Pettigrew has been nothing but friendly, polite, and cooperative. Mr. Pettigrew is not by nature a violent or mean person. Mr. Pettigrew knows that his behavior was criminal and deplorable.”
However, the attorney said, Pettigrew does not make good decisions when he is under the influence of methamphetamine.
“He agrees that drug use has left his life in ruins,” Van Dalsem said. “He does not enjoy living as a drug addict. He intends to use this case as a springboard for a sober life.”
Before the sentence was determined, the defense also asked the court to consider that Pettigrew had been “locked up” in the Pittsburg County jail for about 16 months already.
Pettigrew’s attorney said that the “McGirt” ruling has impacted Pettigrew’s case, as cases are taking much longer than normal to process through the federal system, resulting in Pettigrew already serving a substantial amount of time incarcerated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.