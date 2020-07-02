Bagwell takes over as President, CEO at Vision Bank

Ada-based Vision Bank — originally founded in Ada as First National Bank in 1901 — has a new president and chief executive officer.
Board Chairman Bill J. Horne Jr. recently announced Steve Bagwell, who formerly served as president of Vision Bank’s Ada market and chief lending officer, will serve as the bank’s new president and chief executive officer, effective July 1. Bagwell succeeds Jim Hamby, who retired from the position June 30. Bagwell will serve as the bank’s 13th CEO.
Bagwell got his start with Vision Bank in 1998 as a loan officer at the bank’s Prague location. He was promoted to president of the bank’s Prague-Meeker markets in 2003. Bagwell was promoted to chief lending officer in 2007 and relocated to Ada. Prior to joining Vision Bank, Bagwell worked as a congressional aide in Washington D.C. for three years, specializing in natural resource and energy issues. He also served as manager of legislative affairs for the Water Environment Federation in Virginia.
Bagwell holds a degree in economics from Baylor University and has taken graduate-level coursework in planning and community development from the University of Virginia and the University of Oklahoma. He is a 2001 graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado.
Bagwell’s professional affiliations include the Oklahoma Banker’s Association, where he has been on the Government Relations Council, Commercial Lending School Board of Regents and Intermediate School Board of Regents. He is also involved in the American Bankers Association and the Independent Community Bankers of America. Bagwell is also a member of the National Association for Business Economics, Oklahoma Association for Business Economics, and former member of the American Society of Association Executives.
He holds board and leadership positions with the Oklahoma Council on Economic Education, Ada Jobs Foundation, Ada Industrial Development Corporation and Seminole State College Foundation. He is a member of the East Central University President’s Circle. Bagwell is a past president of the Ada Lions Club, and also a past president of the Prague Lions Club, Prague Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Prague. He is a past vice president of the Canadian Valley Electric Cooperative Foundation. He also previously served on the Board of Trustees for Oklahoma Baptist University.
Bagwell lives in Ada with his wife, Jeanetta Horne Bagwell, a native Adan. They have three daughters who all attended Ada City Schools. They are active in Ada First Baptist Church. He enjoys watching sports, traveling, being outdoors, history and current events, and photography.
