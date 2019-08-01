Back-to-school savings

Parents who are buying back-to-school clothes for their children won’t have to worry about paying sales tax while they’re out shopping this weekend.
Most clothing and shoes will be exempt from local and state sales taxes during Oklahoma’s annual sales tax holiday, which coincides with the back-to-school shopping rush. All Oklahoma retailers are required to participate in the three-day event, which is designed to pump more dollars into the state’s coffers while helping shoppers save money.
This year’s event starts at 12:01 a.m. Friday and lasts until midnight Sunday.
The Ada Area Chamber of Commerce is tying the sales tax holiday to the Chamber’s “Shop Ada” campaign, which encourages Ada residents to shop at local merchants, said Monica Wise, director of operations and marketing.
“We work with the city and our Shop Ada committee to promote local businesses,” she said. “And so as part of that sales tax (event), we’re pushing for people to shop local while they have that tax incentive.”
The sales tax exemption applies to most types of shoes and clothing, including neckties, socks, coats and jackets, as long as the sales price is less than $100, according to the Oklahoma Tax Commission. However, the exemption does not apply to special clothing or shoes that are designed primarily for athletic activity or protective gear that would not normally be worn except for those purposes.
Jewelry and other accessories are considered taxable, and so are rental clothing and shoes.
Other rules for the sales tax holiday include:
• If a retailer offers a discount that reduces the price of an eligible item to less than $100, the item qualifies for the sales tax exemption. This applies to all discounts, even if a coupon or loyalty card is required for the discount. If a retailer accepts a coupon that entitles the retailer to third-party reimbursement, such as a manufacturer’s coupon, the discount on the coupon does not reduce the item’s sales price for determining whether the item qualifies for an exemption.
• If a customer buys an eligible item during the holiday and later exchanges it for the same item in a different size or color, the item is not taxable even if the exchange is made after the holiday ends.
• Eligible items that are purchased online will qualify for the exemption if the customer order and pays for the item and the retailer accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if the item is delivered after the holiday ends.
For a full list of exempted items, visit www.ok.gov/tax/faqs.html#c412.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.