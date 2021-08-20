Back to school: safety tips for parents, drivers

As the 2021-22 school year begins, motorists will see changes in traffic patterns. Back-to-school transportation affects not only school districts, students and parents, but also other motorists on the roads.
“Drivers may be out of practice when it comes to the rules of the road, with school buses hitting the streets and students walking and biking to school,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma spokesperson. “But our responsibility for keeping students safe hasn’t changed.”
AAA advises all drivers to be mindful of possible changes in and around school zones:
Some parents may opt to transport their children to and from school, avoiding the school bus ride but increasing the volume of vehicles during drop-off and pickup.
More students may walk or bike to school, increasing foot and bike traffic close to schools.
In some cases, staggered schedules and social distancing could mean more school buses on the roads at different intervals to transport students.
AAA offers the following tips as the new school year gets under way:
AAA drop-off/pick-up safety tipsAAA school bus safety tipsAAA pedestrian safety tipsAAA Bicycle Safety Tips
“No matter the plan, no matter the mode of transportation, everyone needs to remain vigilant – put down the phone, look up and pay attention to help students get to and from school safely,” said Gamble
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.