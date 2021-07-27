Schools are open again this year and Back to School Basics is preparing supplies and backpacks to share with qualifying students throughout Pontotoc County. The project, under the direction of Ada Sunrise Rotary and Ada Salvation Army, has served disadvantaged families for the past 30 years.
Suzanne McFarlane, coordinator of Back to School Basics, expressed her concern about the great need again this year for assistance with school supplies. She emphasized the project’s policy of stewardship of all donated funds. The packets of supplies are customized according to grade level and the particular needs of each school system.
Donors are encouraged to help out even when they can make only a small contribution. “Backpack Buddies” are donations in increments of $25 –enough to provide a backpack and supplies for one child. “Be a Buddy” to as many students as possible by sending a check payable to “Back to School Basics” and mailed to Ada Sunrise Rotary, PO Box 601, Ada, OK 74821
The major funding source for Back to School Basics is the annual Fireball Classic Race, held on the Fourth of July. 375 runners participated this year in the 5K, 10K, or Half Marathon races in Ada.
Fifty-five more people registered for the virtual race and turned their time in to the race coordinators for certification of their participation in the event.
Volunteers are needed to help sort, pack, and distribute the materials the first week of August.
CDC precautions will be observed during work sessions held in Westminster Hall at the First Presbyterian Church. For further information, contact Suzanne McFarlane at 310-2840 or suzannedmcfarlane@gmail.com.
