A group of about 100 supporters marched in a Back the Blue parade in support of law enforcement Saturday morning in downtown Ada.
The route took the marchers from Main and Stockton east to Mississippi, turned south for one block, then went west on 12th Street until they arrived back at their starting point.
The event remained entirely peaceful and uncontentious, with many people along the route honking their car horns or shouting in support of the group.
The Ada Police Department provided officers on motorcycles to shadow the group as they marched. Several Ada police officers marched with the group.
An Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter made several flyovers directly above the marchers.
“Today we’re supporting our law enforcement,” James Kercheval, one of the organizers of the event, said. “We are showing them that we have people in the community that support them, no matter what they’re doing, because we know what they’re doing is right. This message isn’t just for our local law enforcement, it’s for law enforcement everywhere. They’re not getting the support that they need.”
“I’m feeling really good,” Ada Police Major Tracy Jackson said. “We have a group of people who are here to show support for law enforcement. We don’t get that a lot, and it feels good.”
Various groups handed out water to the participants at various locations along the route.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.