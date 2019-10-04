The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress “Nine-O-Nine,” which crashed Wednesday in Connecticut, was the aircraft that visited Ada with the Collings Foundation’s Wings of Freedom tour.
The World War II workhorse crashed shortly after takeoff from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, killing seven of the 13 people on board and destroying the vintage warbird. The crash and resulting fire destroyed most of the aircraft, with only the left wing and tail remaining.
The aircraft, which flew into Ada March 20, where it remained on display until flying to Oklahoma City the next morning, proved popular with local aviation enthusiasts and the public.
