Award-winning vocalists on tap for Jae L. & Crossover with special guests

Award-winning brother and sister entertainers Wiley Winters and Missy Rude will be among the performers Saturday, Sept. 19, during a McSwain Theatre virtual performance featuring Jae L. & Crossover with Special Guests.
The public is invited to enjoy the show from the comfort of their home at McSwainTheatre.com or the McSwain Theatre Facebook page at Facebook.com/McSwainTheatre.
Rude has earned awards as McSwain Theatre’s Female Vocalist of the Year and also at the Pauls Valley Opry. In a recent edition of the “Pauls Valley Democrat,” the paper said Rude “(Pours) out her heart in every song she sings.” The paper noted Rude’s performance of “Help Me Make it Through the Night” came straight from her heart and she “then lit up the night sky with an Annie Lennox mega-hit ‘I Put a Spell on You.’”
Her brother, Winters, captured the Pauls Valley Opry’s 2018 Male Vocalist of the Year award, in addition to 2018 Entertainer of the Year. During competition, he spanned decades of strong country music songs by performing the late Jim Reeves’ classic “He’ll Have to Go,” and Ricky Van Shelton’s hit, “Statue of a Fool.”
“Both Wiley and Missy are exceptionally talented individuals. Being brother and sister, they have a unique sound together with their family harmony. They have been singing most of their lives,” Jae L. Stilwell said when announcing the September line-up of McSwain performers.
The Chickasaw Nation remains committed to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and urges everyone to stay diligent in following health and safety protocols, including sheltering at home, responsible distancing and handwashing practices, using protective face coverings and staying informed.
Bringing the McSwain experience into homes virtually is just one of the ways the Chickasaw Nation is working to protect the health and well-being of employees, citizens and fellow community members.
Other talented special guests for the Sept. 19 McSwain show include Chandler Elliott, an Ada vocalist and guitar instrumentalist; McSwain regular vocalists Debbie Allen of Ada and Tara Scott, of Duncan; and Cathy Lake, of Runaway Bay, Texas.
Stilwell said Lake “is such a talented singer with her smooth sound like Anne Murray. All of these entertainers are top-notch vocalists.” Murray is an award-winning country and western star.
Among the fans of these local performers is Stilwell herself. She said it is a blessing to have such talent brought to the McSwain Theatre stage.
“Debbie and Tara are great ladies to work with and have been regulars on the Jae L. & Crossover show for a long time. Their harmonies are a wonderful addition to any song,” Stilwell said.
Allen’s musical roots run deep, sharing the stage with duet partner and cousin, Stilwell, for more than 30 years. Allen and Stilwell have appeared on numerous stages across Oklahoma, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas, receiving multiple awards, including Duet of The Year and Group of The Year. Along with Stilwell, Allen has opened for several top country music artists, like T.G. Sheppard and Porter Wagoner.
As a longtime local performer, Allen has been given the opportunity to enjoy what she loves most in life: being home with her family and entertaining the music fans who enjoy their Saturday night outings at the McSwain Theatre.
Scott began performing at the McSwain Theatre in 2008 and joined Crossover in 2010. Raised in a musical family, Scott sang in a family gospel group at the age of 10.
She has been a regular cast member and backup vocalist at venues such as The Wichita Theatre, Opry Station, The Oklahoma Opry and The Rodeo Opry. She enjoys singing with talents such as Clancy Davis and Overdrive, a band she has been a member of since 2008.
About the McSwain
The McSwain Theatre, 130 W. Main St., Ada, has remained one of Oklahoma’s premier live entertainment venues since opening in 1920. For 100 years, the McSwain Theatre has offered a compelling variety of entertainment to Ada residents and visitors alike.
Its concerts, shows, movies, plays and special events are all planned to offer a family-friendly experience to the community.
Entertainers like country music star Blake Shelton and young ventriloquist Darci Lynne, winner of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” frequented the McSwain Theatre stage early in their careers. Movie stars Dale Robertson, Peter Brown and Gabby Hayes are among the celebrities who visited for special events.
For more information, contact the McSwain Theatre at (580) 332-8108 or visit McSwainTheatre.com. Follow theater updates on Facebook at Facebook.com/McSwain Theater, on Instagram at Instagram.com/McSwainTheatre or on Twitter at Twitter.com/McSwainTheatre.
