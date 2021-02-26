Immerse into the world of First American art through the creative expressions of Don Grace and Kelley Langley, two Chickasaw artists whose works will be on display from March 1 – June 30, 2021 at Chickasaw Country tourism center locations in South-Central Oklahoma.
At the Chickasaw Visitor Center in Sulphur, discover the works of Don Grace, an award-winning, stained-glass artisan and owner of Colorful Creations Stained Glass, which pairs contemporary design with First American themes. Visit the Chickasaw Nation Welcome Center in Davis to explore a collection of works created by Kelley Langley, a First American artist renowned for her landscape photography that has been featured in museums, galleries, and juried competitions across the Southwest.
“Chickasaw Country’s tourism centers are often the first stop for visitors looking for information on attractions throughout the region,” said Paige Williams Shepherd, director of corporate development and tourism the Chickasaw Nation. “Showcasing the work of contemporary local artists allows visitors to experience First American art, history and culture through each artist’s unique creative lens.”
In addition to the Chickasaw Visitor Center in Sulphur and the Chickasaw Nation Welcome Center in Davis, the Chickasaw Nation Information Center in Tishomingo and the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan offer useful resources for travelers as well as additional opportunities for visitors to see and purchase works of art by local First American artists.
Don Grace, Chickasaw Visitor Center, Sulphur, OK
Award-winning Chickasaw artist Don Grace’s work focuses primarily on stained glass, with subjects ranging from nature to First American culture. Originally from Jefferson County, Grace has taught and coached at three different schools across Oklahoma --Sweetwater, Reydon, and Watonga.
Kelley Langley, Chickasaw Nation Welcome Center, Davis, OK
A native Oklahoman and a member of the Chickasaw nation, Kelley Langley, is a retired educator whose early interest in photography was rekindled by living in the Wasatch Mountains of Utah. Dr Langley’s award-winning landscape photography reflects her rural Oklahoma background, and a wide range of subjects.
The two exhibits will run from March 1 through June 30, 2021. For more information, visit www.chickasawcountry.com.
