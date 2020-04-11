Ada residents Angela Crawford and Emma Sotelo recently began a project they say was originally about art and expression, but the project soon took on a life and a meaning all its own.
“It was just a stay-at-home project at first,” Crawford said. “Emma’s off work, and we were basically just bored.”
“We both like to paint,” Sotelo added.
The project was a simple one: paint an old, dead tree stump in Crawford’s front yard at Seventh Street and Oak Avenue in Ada. But, when the pair began painting brightly colored puzzle pieces on the stump, they got an unexpected reaction.
“It turned into a symbol of autism awareness, and that’s really cool,” Crawford said. “We didn’t initially intend for it to be, but we are really glad it turned out that way. We’re fine with that.”
Autism is a broad-spectrum neurological disorder that affects an individual’s ability to communicate and the ability to engage in social interaction.
Crawford and Sotelo said they are planning to continue adding to the work, painting over white parts with black paint, outlining the puzzle pieces and then finally covering the entire tree with a clear protective layer. But, before they cover the painting, they’ve invited anyone with autism (or the parents of children with autism) to sign the tree.
Ada resident Justin Lewis, 20, was diagnosed with moderate-to-severe autism in 2002, when he was 3 years old. In the time since, Lewis underwent extensive occupational and speech therapy in a public preschool for children with disabilities in North Texas, where his family lived at the time. Over time, his sensitivities decreased. He graduated from Ada High School in May 2018 and is preparing to attend East Central University in the near future.
“When I first saw the tree, I thought it would let people know that autism is a thing — it makes it known,” Lewis said after signing the tree. “I felt happy because signing the tree says that autism is really a serious thing and there are people who actually have it and they’re a part of the community, just like everybody else. We’re noticeable.
“Not everyone with autism is the same. There’s different levels. People should know that just because we’re on the (autism) spectrum doesn’t mean we can’t do things. I am aware there are some people on the spectrum who can’t, I just want people to know we’re not all the same. We’re capable of doing things in our own way. We have our own mindset, basically.”
Ada resident Emily Lee brought her son, Damien, 3, to sign his name on the tree.
“Damien is 3 years old now. He’ll turn four in August,” Lee said. “He’s non-verbal, but he is doing incredibly well. He was diagnosed with severe autism at 18 months old, and now we consider him to be mildly functioning. He’s doing incredibly well at school – he knows all his shapes and numbers – he’s doing great.”
For Lee, the tree is a symbol of community.
“To us, this tree represents inclusivity,” Lee said. “When we first got his diagnosis, we didn’t know if he would ever be accepted. We knew that he would have trouble with socialization; we knew that he would have struggles with that in the future. We wanted other people to understand that just because you see someone who may be acting a little bit strange doesn’t mean that they’re bad. It just might mean that they have autism and that they don’t know how to behave in a certain situation. We really want people to understand that, because we love him. We want him to make friends. We want him to be involved in the community.”
Damien, accompanied by his big sister, Alyce, watched intently as his mother signed his name on the tree.
“This is a really great way to show the support the community has for children and adults on the spectrum,” Lee said. “We really appreciate it.”
Editor’s note: Justin Lewis is editor Carl Lewis’ son.
