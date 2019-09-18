Audiology foundation director named chair of DRS' Commission

OKLAHOMA CITY — Edmond audiologist, author and researcher Jace Wolfe, Ph.D., was elected chair of the Commission for Rehabilitation Services on Sept. 9.
The commission governs the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services.
DRS annually serves 83,500 Oklahomans with disabilities through career planning, employment, independent living and educational programs, and the determination of medical eligibility for disability benefits.
Wolfe was appointed to the commission in July 2018 by then-Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tempore Mike Schulz.
As director of audiology and research at the Hearts for Hearing Foundation in Oklahoma City, Wolfe provides clinical services for children and adults with hearing loss and is actively engaged in research.
His primary areas of interest are pediatric amplification, cochlear implantation, hybrid cochlear implants, personal remote microphone technology and signal processing for children.
Wolfe is an adjunct professor in the audiology department at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City and Salus University in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania.
He has authored and co-authored multiple textbooks, including “Programming Cochlear Implants, Second Edition” “Cochlear Implants: Audiologic Management and Considerations for Implantable Hearing Devices,” and many book chapters and articles for professional trade journals.
Sulphur resident Wes Hilliard, a banker and former Oklahoma state representative appointed by Oklahoma House of Representatives Speaker Charles McCall in July, was elected commission vice chair.
Emily Cheng, director of disability services and diversity at Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City, completed her first term as chair of the governing board. She will continue to serve as a commission member.
Wolfe acknowledged Cheng’s contributions to the commission and Oklahomans with disabilities.
“It’s been a year since I was appointed to the commission,” Wolfe said. “You have done an incredible job setting the standard for what a commission chair should be and accomplish – a great role model for me.
“I am looking forward to leading DRS and helping people with disabilities have unlimited opportunities to achieve their goals in our state,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe was raised in Ponca City. He is an Oklahoma Sooners fan and enjoys spending time with his wife, Lynnette, and their three children, Hayden, Harper and Henley.
For more information about the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services, visit www.okdrs.gov or phone 800-845-8476.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.