Local attorney and businessman Erik Johnson announced his intent to run for the Republican nomination for District Attorney, District 22, which encompasses Pontotoc, Seminole and Hughes counties.
“I love my community and firmly believe that I can make a significant difference on all aspects of public safety that directly affect our citizens. I am committed to ensuring that justice and our legal system is fair,” Johnson said. “After thoughtful prayer and discussions with family and friends, I ask for your vote June 28th as the Republican nominee for District Attorney.”
Erik Johnson, a lifelong Oklahoman, completed his undergraduate degree at The University of Oklahoma while serving in the Oklahoma Army National Guard as an Infantryman. Erik received his law degree from OU College of Law and has maintained a law practice since his graduation in 2000. For the last nine years he has worked as an Assistant District Attorney in neighboring Coal County. In this capacity, he was responsible for the prosecution of all crimes, as well as serving as the legal advisor for all county officers.
Erik is a successful small businessman with a private law practice and a commercial screen-printing business, the District Shirt Shop, that makes uniforms and apparel for schools, churches, businesses, and non-profits. Erik believes it is this diverse and valuable business experiences that makes him an ideal candidate for District Attorney “It is important that the citizens have a District Attorney that not only has court room and prosecution experience, but also a skill set that informs the proper administration of the District Attorney’s Office, and the office is accountable to the voters.”
Throughout Erik’s legal career, a large share of his practice has been devoted to serving as legal counsel for municipalities in the role as City Attorney. “I have worked in municipalities throughout the state and worked closely with law enforcement and municipal court systems during this time. As legal counsel for these entities, you must be well versed in the Open Records and Open Meetings Act to ensure that local government is accountable and transparent to the voters. This experience is vital to the administration of the office of District Attorney.”
As District Attorney, Erik will ensure that his office supports public safety in every facet of their operations. He will work closely with Tribal and Federal prosecutors to ensure the accused are held accountable in light of the McGirt Supreme Court decision; will vigorously prosecute criminal organizations that are illegally growing marijuana in the district for sale out of state, along with the accompanying issues of human trafficking and other drug and weapons offenses these organizations bring into the district; protect all victims of crimes; and ensure the District Attorney’s office is open, transparent and responsive to all the citizens of District 22.
Erik has been married for 25 years to Sarah Jane Cody Johnson. They are the proud parents of 4 children. Both Erik and Sarah Jane are actively involved in their church and community- Erik currently serves on the Pontotoc Technology Center School Board, and Sarah Jane formerly served as the Chamber Director for the City of Ada. The Johnson family attends Ada First United Methodist Church. In his spare time, he enjoys fishing on his family’s ranch in Centrahoma and supporting Ada Cougar athletics.
