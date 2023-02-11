Editor’s note: several Ada News readers has contacted our newspaper to find out about pipeline construction cutting across Pontotoc County.
Oklahoma City receives a significant portion of its water from southeastern Oklahoma via a 100-mile-long, 60-inch diameter, pre-stressed concrete cylinder pipeline (PCCP) that was originally installed in the early 1960s, according to Plummer.com.
The OKC metro area has grown significantly since then, and additional water from the Atoka Reservoir is necessary, resulting in the construction of a parallel pipeline.
Work on the project has resulted in some disruption of traffic as well as creating surface damage to properties. Contractors are required by law to reasonably remediate such instances.
Budget for the project is roughly $122 million. It is the largest water supply project in the history of the State of Oklahoma, and is expected to serve more than 1.4 million residents in central Oklahoma.
Officials expect the project to be completed this year.
