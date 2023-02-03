Assistant Chief Bill Atkinson with the Ada Fire Department just celebrated 28 years of service.
Assistant Chief Atkinson has moved up the chain of command to his current position on A shift.
When asked what advice he would give to new rookies, he stated: “This job is not for everyone. It is hard on you physically and mentally,” Atkinson said.
“The sooner you figure out if it is for you, the better. If you have a love for the job, you cannot pick a more rewarding calling.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.