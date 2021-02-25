"At the Cross" will be held at 5 p.m. this Sunday evening. The socially distanced and masking event will take place in front of Mercy Hospital Ada.
The community-wide event to be led by local churches is meant to uplift all those affected by COVID-19 virus, as well as thank all local community health care and front line workers.
Unified churches participating include: H20.Church, St Joseph Catholic Church, Crosspointe Church, First United Methodist Church of Ada, Union Valley Church and Trinity Baptist Church.
It will include a 30-minute program to be carried live on The Gospel Channel 88.3 FM and 105.1 FM for those that cannot attend in person. Allyson McElroy will be the MC.
In person attendees are allowed to sit or stand socially distanced and with masks or people can listen from their cars.
There is “At the Cross” Facebook Event Page with more information.
