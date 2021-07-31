Two people were transported by air ambulance, and as many as seven people in total were injured in a two-vehicle head-on collision Saturday afternoon just south of Stonewall at the Pontotoc-Coal County line on State Highway 3.
Two people were transported by air ambulance, and as many as seven people in total were injured in a two-vehicle head-on collision Saturday afternoon just south of Stonewall at the Pontotoc-Coal County line on State Highway 3.
At least one of the injuries was critical.
Ambulances and fire departments from Pontotoc and Coal Counties responded to the crash at around 4 p.m. A passenger car and a pickup were visible in the roadway, which was closed in both directions for over an hour as officials tended to the victims and the Oklahoma Highway began in investigation into the cause of the accident.
This is a developing story. Watch for additional coverage in an upcoming edition of The Ada News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.