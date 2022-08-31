An assault rifle and deadly threats made to a group in Stratford now has one man facing a felony charge of pointing a firearm.
The case against Cymetrik Williams, 21, comes from an incident the evening of Aug. 22 at a Stratford apartment complex.
A filed affidavit shows a Stratford police officer was contacted and told he was needed at the Town Oaks complex because someone had a gun and “it’s about to get bad.”
When officers and county deputies arrived they found several people at the apartments and a residence nearby.
Witnesses there claimed to see Williams pull an assault rifle out of his pickup truck and walk toward the residence in the 500 block of North Hyden.
“Cymetik then pointed the weapon at (a man) and stated that he would ‘kill everyone there.’”
Officers were told when Williams believed the authorities were on the way he walked back over to the truck and placef the rifle in the back seat.
Those same officers reported finding the rifle in the back seat and an empty rifle case in the front.
Williams now faces a single count of feloniously pointing a firearm, along with a $30,000 bond and an order to have no contact with the alleged victim if the bond is posted and he’s released from jail.
