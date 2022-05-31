Ada Sunrise Rotary Club is sponsoring a new type of Rotary Club that does not require in-person meetings.
If you are interested in joining a Passport Rotary Club, please attend our Zoom meeting on June 1 at 7:00 p.m. at https://zoom.us/j/96431442713.
You can also contact Christine Pappas at 580-399-5819 or cpappas25@gmail.com for more information about joining this meeting. Both new and current members of Rotary can join this club.
Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.
A “passport” Rotary Club is a new way to engage with Rotary. The requirements are more flexible than a typical club. A club must only have two events on its calendar each month. These can be online meetings, service projects, socials, programs, or board meetings. There is no requirement for membership to attend to be a member in good standing.
The club will be charted on July 1 with at least 20 members. The cost to be a member of this club will be $50 a quarter or $200 per year.
Ideal members of a passport Rotary club are people who might find attending an in-person meeting difficult. You can be a member of this Rotary club from anywhere in the world.
For more information, please contact Bob Greenstreet at bgrnst837@gmail.com or Christine Pappas at cpappas25@gmail.com.
