Customers and staff were evacuated Wednesday morning from Asian Buffet, in the 1600 block of Arlington as firefighters worked to extinguish a vent fire. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters could be seen using the Ada Fire Department’s ladder truck to supply water to the building’s roof, where white smoke billowed from a vent.
“The business experienced a cooking fire,” Assistant Ada Fire Chief David Painter said. “It was confined to the vent hood system. An automatic extinguisher put out the fire.”
Painter said the restaurant was damaged by smoke and will remain closed until repairs and inspections are complete.
Ada police closed a portion of Arlington Street as firefighters worked to ensure the fire was extinguished.
