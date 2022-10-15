An Asher woman was transported to an Oklahoma City hospital by air ambulance at midday Friday after a crash on State Highway 3W about three miles west of Ada.
Darla Barnett, 73, of Asher, was driving southbound on 3W when her 2003 Lincoln struck a 2019 GMC Acadia driven by Sandra Johnson, 61, of Ada. Johnson had stopped to make a left turn onto a county road. Neither Johnson, nor her passenger, 63-year-old Grant Johnson, were injured.
Ada Fire Department firefighters, utilizing the "jaws of life" Hurst tool, spent about 20 minutes extricating Barnett from the damaged vehicle. Barnett was then transported from the scene by AirEvac helicopter to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in serious condition with internal and external injuries.
The roadway was closed in both directions for nearly an hour as emergency personnel worked to clean up the scene.
Trooper Alan Fortner of the Pontotoc County Detachment of Troop F initially assessed the cause of the crash to be unsafe speed and inattentive driving. Fortner was assisted by Ada Fire Department, Pickett Fire Department, Mercy EMS, and Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office.
