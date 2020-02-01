Asbury UMC donates to support annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Asbury United Methodist Church in Ada recently made a donation to the East Central University Human Services Club for its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. In 2019, more than 3,000 people attended the holiday event. Pictured, from left, are Scott White, pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Ada; Bob Feighner, director of Banner Baptist Association; Shelley Bailey, Jeanene Taylor and Mellisa Inglis, faculty advisors for the ECU Human Services Club; Mark Morganthaler, Human Services Club president; Duawn Mearns, Covenant Church pastor; and Travis Muse, Asbury United Methodist pastor.