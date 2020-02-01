Asbury UMC donates to support annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Asbury United Methodist Church in Ada recently made a donation to the East Central University Human Services Club for its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. In 2019, more than 3,000 people attended the holiday event. Pictured, from left, are Scott White, pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Ada; Bob Feighner, director of Banner Baptist Association; Shelley Bailey, Jeanene Taylor and Mellisa Inglis, faculty advisors for the ECU Human Services Club; Mark Morganthaler, Human Services Club president; Duawn Mearns, Covenant Church pastor; and Travis Muse, Asbury United Methodist pastor.

 Galen Hawes | East Central University

Asbury United Methodist Church in Ada recently made a donation to the East Central University Human Services Club for its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. In 2019, more than 3,000 people attended the holiday event.

Tags

Eric Swanson is the City Hall and general assignment reporter for The Ada News. He spent 15 years working at the Dodge City Daily Globe in Dodge City, Kansas, before joining The Ada News’ staff in 2012.

Recommended for you