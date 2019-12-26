Artesian Hotel to host New Year's Eve bash

SULPHUR –The Artesian Hotel, Casino and Spa is planning a New Year’s Eve bash, and everyone is invited. The hotel will ring in 2020 in style with a party that will feature live music, dancing, a cash bar and a midnight countdown to the new year.
“The Artesian is the perfect place to ring in this new decade. The classic, sophisticated style and décor of The Artesian already takes guests back in time to an era when the original hotel was in its prime, so welcoming the next ‘twenties’ with us is going to be an incredible experience for everyone,” said Justin Williams, Artesian area general manager. “We can’t wait to see all of our guests dressed up and celebrating. Our New Year’s Eve bash is the perfect way to cap off 2019.”
The festivities will take place in The Artesian Hotel’s ballroom on Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m., and the party will run until 1 a.m. There’s no cover charge to attend, and the party is open to the public. Entertainment for the party will be provided by the four-person cover band Avenue. They will take the stage at 9 p.m., performing pop, rock and hip-hop hits from the ‘80s, ‘90s and early 2000s.
Everyone in attendance will receive party favors, and guests over age 21 will receive a complimentary glass of champagne to toast in the new year.
The Artesian Hotel is fully booked for New Year’s Eve accommodations, but guests are encouraged to book their stay at the sister property, Chickasaw Retreat and Conference Center, just 12 miles from The Artesian in Sulphur.
For more information about the event, contact The Artesian Hotel at 855-455-5255. For more information or to book a room at Chickasaw Retreat and Conference Center, visit chickasawretreat.com or call 855-899-8260.
