SULPHUR – The Chickasaw Nation will offer an assortment of learning opportunities for both experienced and aspiring artists this October through November at the ARTesian Gallery & Studios, 100 W. Muskogee St.
Hand-stitched blouse
Chickasaw artist Margaret Roach Wheeler will teach a hand-stitched blouse workshop Saturday.
Attendees will hand cut, sew and create designs using the discharge technique on organic knit cotton.
Wheeler is a Native American hand weaver of Chickasaw-Choctaw descent. She has created costumes for film production, designed garments for fashion shows and exhibited around the world. She lectures and instructs workshops and seminars on Native American fibers and her unique style of weaving.
An enrollment fee of $50 includes all class instruction and materials.
Fine gourd art
Chickasaw artist Donna Welch will teach fine gourd art workshops Thursday, Nov. 7 and Nov. 21.
An enrollment fee of $50 includes all materials and instruction.
Pucker toe moccasin
Chickasaw artist Ashley Wallace will teach a pucker toe art workshop Nov. 16.
An enrollment fee of $50 includes all materials and instruction.
Wrapped basketry
Chickasaw artist Margaret Roach Wheeler will lead a wrapped basketry workshop Nov. 30.
Attendees will create a “rug mug” through wrapped basketry with yarn, twine, raffia and pine needles.
An enrollment fee of $50 includes all class instruction and materials.
About the ARTesian
Gallery & Studios
Located in the heart of downtown Sulphur, the ARTesian Gallery & Studios is a space for creating, appreciating and sharing fine art. The 400-square-foot facility features an art gallery, classroom space, and reception and retail space.
The facility was designed to assist and promote Chickasaw and other Native American artists. The gallery provides an excellent venue for artists to display and market their work. A reception area houses art shows and meet the artist receptions. Five separate studio spaces are also occupied by various resident artists
The ARTesian Gallery & Studios offers public art classes for all levels. Students can learn many different art mediums such as painting, weaving, dyeing, crafts, drawing, beading, printing, soapstone carving, moccasin making, quillwork, needle punch and embroidering with French knots taught by world renowned artists.
Nearby attractions include the Chickasaw Cultural Center, Chickasaw National Recreation Area, Chickasaw Visitor Center and the Chokma’si Sculpture Park, all conveniently located near the Artesian Hotel.
The ARTesian Gallery & Studios is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
To register for classes and workshops, or for more information regarding other upcoming events, call (580) 622-8040.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.