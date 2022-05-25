Artesian Arts Festival returns June 25

The Artesian Arts Festival returns to the Artesian Plaza Saturday, June 25. Activities begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m.
Hosted by the Chickasaw Nation, the Artesian Arts Festival is a celebration of all art expressions. The one-day event features diverse art media including vibrant paintings, basketry, jewelry, sculpture, metalworking, beadwork, textiles and pottery.
Talented Chickasaw artists will display their works in dozens of booths along the Artesian Plaza, located adjacent to the Artesian Hotel and Spa, 1001 W. First St., in downtown Sulphur.
Opening ceremonies will include a demonstration by the Chickasaw Nation Dance Troupe. The Pueblo Enchantment Dancers and Mitotiliztli Yaoyollohtli Aztec Dance company, along with the Chickasaw Nation Dance Troupe, will demonstrate throughout the day.
A variety of musical entertainment is planned, including Emily Rhynes, NDN Soul, John Bomboy, High Water Gamble, Justin Logan and Redmen Blues Band.
Chickasaw elder artists will display their works inside the Chickasaw Visitor Center and several food vendors will offer an array of culinary delights.
Shuttles will be available to transport patrons to and from the Chickasaw Cultural Center, 867 Cooper Memorial Road.
Open to the public at no cost, the Artesian Arts Festival welcomed an estimated 11,000 visitors to the 2019 festival, which was the most recent festival to be hosted in person. The festival appeared in 2020 and 2021 as the Artesian Online Art Market, which will also be available this year.
For more information, visit ArtesianArtsFestival.com, call (580) 272-5525 or email ArtistInfo@Chickasaw.net.
