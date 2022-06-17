Artesian Arts Festival returns June 25

SULPHUR, Okla. – The Artesian Arts Festival returns to the Artesian Plaza Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hosted by the Chickasaw Nation, the Artesian Arts Festival is a celebration of all art expressions. The family-friendly event features diverse art media including vibrant paintings, basketry, jewelry, sculpture, metalworking, beadwork, textiles and pottery.
More than 55 talented Chickasaw artists will display their works in dozens of booths along the Artesian Plaza, located adjacent to the Artesian Hotel and Spa, 1001 W. First St., in downtown Sulphur. A few of the esteemed artists expected for the ninth annual event include: Chance Brown, Sue Fish, Billy Hensley, Dustin Mater, Tyra Shackleford, Lance Straughn, Jim Trosper, Joanna Underwood-Blackburn, Daniel Worcester and J. Daniel Worcester.
Opening ceremonies are set for 9 a.m., and will feature a demonstration by the Chickasaw Nation Dance Troupe. Dance demonstrations will be provided throughout the day by others, including the Pueblo Enchantment Dancers and Mitotiliztli Yaoyollohtli Aztec Dance Company. A variety of musical entertainment is planned, including Emily Rhynes, NDN Soul, John Bomboy, High Water Gamble, Justin Logan and Redmen Blues Band.
Chickasaw elder artists will display their works inside the Chickasaw Visitor Center and several food trucks will offer an array of culinary delights.
Shuttles will be available to transport patrons to and from the Chickasaw Cultural Center, located at 867 Cooper Memorial Road.
Open to the public at no cost, the Artesian Arts Festival welcomed an estimated 11,000 visitors to the 2019 festival, which was the most recent festival to be hosted in person. The festival appeared in 2020 and 2021 as the Artesian Online Art Market, which will also be available this year.
For more information, visit ArtesianArtsFestival.com, call (580) 272-5525 or email ArtistInfo@Chickasaw.net.
Artesian Online Art Market
Launched in 2020, the Artesian Online Art Market features a diverse array of talented Chickasaw and First American artists. Hosted by the Chickasaw Nation at ArtesianArtsFestival.com, the 2022 virtual market opens June 27 and runs until Aug. 1, and provides opportunities to browse and purchase the work of First American artists. Transactions will be between the artist and the buyer. ArtesianArtsFestival.com will be updated with new artwork throughout the market.
