Chickasaw artists are invited to show their work at the Artesian Arts Festival Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in Sulphur, Oklahoma.
This year’s Artesian Arts Festival will be a first-class showcase for Chickasaw art and artists, as well as an in-person event for both art collectors and fans.
Registration is now open to any Chickasaw citizen, and the deadline to apply is May 25 at 5 p.m.
Applications are available at ArtesianArtsFestival.com/Apply.
Hosted by the Chickasaw Nation and in its ninth year, the Artesian Arts Festival is a community celebration of First American fine art and artists.
The festival features a variety of visual art, including paintings, basketry, jewelry, sculpture, metalworking, beadwork, textiles and pottery.
A wide variety of musical entertainment, tribal dance demonstrations and food vendors is also planned.
Open to the public at no cost, the Artesian Arts Festival welcomed an estimated 11,000 visitors to the 2019 festival, which was the most recent festival to be hosted in person.
The festival appeared in 2020 and 2021 as the Artesian Online Art Market, which will also be available this year. A call for all First American artists is planned for June 1, for the online market.
Competition categories include drawing, graphic arts, mixed media, painting, photography, jewelry, sculpture, textiles, 3D diverse, beadwork/quillwork, pottery, traditional dress and regalia, weaponry and cultural diverse.
More information can be found at ArtesianArtsFestival.com, or by calling (580) 272-5520 or emailing ArtistInfo@Chickasaw.net.
