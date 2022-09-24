Ada High School art students recent created something extraordinary out of something familiar; they made dresses from The Ada News’ daily newspapers.
“We are learning design elements in fashion design class,” Meredith Roberts, Ada High School Art Educator, said recently. “So we teach elements of design, and instead of me just lecturing all the time after I’ve taught them the principles of design, I encourage them to create what they just learned using newspapers.”
Roberts said the students project includes looking at silhouettes to create dress shapes.
“There are tubular silhouettes, or bell silhouettes, etc.,” Roberts added, gesturing toward the dresses on display. “This is what they created.”
The students are sophomores, juniors, and seniors at Ada High School.
“Once her products were made and displayed, my students did a one-line design study,” Christy Brown, Ada High School Family Consumer Science Teacher, said. “That’s where they cannot pick up the pencil. They are done from observation, and it is kind of a new process for my beginning students. Once the one-line drawings are completed, we went back into the studio and talked about the value of light, and value created through overlapping and layering.”
“From that,” Roberts added, “we decided to create and art installation which we called Not Just Paper. We displayed it in the student center first, then Ever Boutique contacted us about displaying them in their windows, which is fabulous, because our students get to see their creations in our community.”
“For our students,” Brown continued, “we don’t have an theater, we don’t have a field, we don’t have basketball court, we don’t have a gallery. So when community members open up their spaces, it elevates our work, it elevates our students, and it creates community involvement that can’t be done inside the classroom.”
Roberts and Brown said that great art creates great art.
