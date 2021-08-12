Art Show opening at the Ada Public Library

The Name of God series by Anna Marie Steffenson is groundbreaking. Achromatic, focusing on granulation, composition, value, and watercolor pigment blossoms.
Without subject representation or color, the series invites viewers into an undistracted meditative journey. Anna Marie Steffenson is an emerging artist with artwork in 18 countries in public, private, corporate, and religious collections.
With 192 paintings now in the series, this is the first public showing as a whole. #085 in the series is concurrently touring throughout Russia in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Novosibirsk. You are cordially invited to the premier art gallery of The Name of God series.
An opening reception will take place this Friday, August 13, and will be held in the Large McKeel Room at the Ada Public Library, located at 124 South Rennie, between 5:00-7:00 pm. Guests will enter through the 12th Street entrance which has elevator access to the 2nd floor.
Following the opening, the show will be available to the public August 16th through September 9th, Monday’s-Thursday’s from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, and Friday’s from 1:00-5:00 pm, or call for an appointment.
The premier will wrap up Friday, September 10th, with a closing reception from 5:00-7:00 PM.
For addition questions or information, feel free to contact the library team at 580-436-8125 prompt 2. We hope to see you at the library.
