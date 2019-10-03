Mix one part fantastic local food, and one part creative local art, stir in the sound of exceptionally talented local musician Emily Rhyne, add a dash of community spirit and stir vigorously.
What do you get? An authentic Taste of Ada, of course.
Ada Arts Council’s annual fundraiser, Taste of Ada — held Tuesday at The Grandview Event Center in Ada — was by any measure a success.
The event was attended by more than 100 members of the Ada community, who enjoyed live music and samples of food and beverages from local vendors while participating in a silent art auction.
Vendors included Arbuckle Craft Coffee, Arlington Liquors, Boom-a-Rang Diner, Culligan’s, Walmart, Cowart’s Smokehouse, Nacho Biznez, The Lot, Viking Confections, Papa John’s, Rawkstar Café, ECU HHFS Foods Lab and Krehbiel-Masterson Custom Cakeworks.
Patrons were treated to a wide variety of local items — sandwiches, pizza, smoked meats, nachos, cakes, pies, coffee, beer and wine — all on hand for visitors to sample.
The auctioned works available in the silent art auction were all tabletop organizers and display art which played off the theme, “Thinking Outside the Box.” The pieces featured a wide variety of media, including woodworking, forged metal, photography and painting. Artists who donated work for the silent art auction included Brent Greenwood, Casey Howard, Nate Turner, Erica Eppler, Erin Canada-West, Kellie Cooper-Turner, Corinna Smith, Sarah Engel-Barnett, Brooke Jackson-Holman, Summer Zah, Solomon Mahlatini and Curtis Baldinger.
Live music was provided by Emily Rhyne, a local musician who sang and played guitar. She performed a variety of popular songs, old and new, as well as her own compositions. Rhyne’s ability to deliver contemporary pop and classic rock songs in her own, soulful style melded perfectly with her own, original music, proved a crucial component of the event. Rhyne’s performance, alongside creative interpretations of the event’s artistic theme and a representative sample of Ada’s food scene, all combined to create an event reflective of Ada’s diverse and immensely talented community of artists and musicians.
Benefits from the fundraiser will be used to help AAC host its season of events, most of which are free and open to the public, including Cozy Up to the Arts, Student and Member Arts Shows and Art Workshops. The proceeds from this event will also help AAC establish a library of Art boxes for local educators to check out and utilize in their classrooms.
The Ada Arts Council invites all to attend its future events. For more information, like AAC’s Facebook page @AdaOKArtsCouncil.
