The Ada News asked five Latta High School students what their favorite class is and why.
Senior Ashton Traylor said, “My favorite class is being an office aide, because I get to go and help throughout the school.”
Senior Bryce Matzkvech said, “I like my office aide hour, because I get to help the teachers out, and I get to run around the school. It’s pretty fun.”
Junior Nina Capps said, “My favorite class period would probably be fourth-hour art because it’s stress-relieving. It allows me to express myself in ways I’m not allowed to in other classes.”
Sophomore Taryn Batterton said, “My favorite class is art, because it lets me express my creativity. I love my teacher, and it’s just a really good environment.”
Freshman Jaden Cooper said, “My favorite class is art because I’m a very artistic person. I’m good at it, and I find it relaxing. I want to be able to grow up and have that as a side job to help my family.”
