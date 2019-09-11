KONAWA – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Sunday home invasion and robbery that occurred in Konawa.
Shortly after midnight Sunday, EMS was called to assist a man who had been badly beaten after three individuals forced their way into his residence in the 300 block of North East Street in Konawa. Konawa police responded with EMS and, after speaking with the victim and inspecting the home, they called the OSBI to assist with the investigation.
The victim told investigators two women and a man forced their way into his home. They beat him and took several items from his residence. The victim was transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was treated for his injuries and released.
The OSBI has obtained an arrest warrant out of Seminole County for Autumn Jackson, 19. An OSBI spokesperson said Jackson is a suspect in the home invasion, along with another woman and a man. Jackson faces a number of charges, including first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, maiming and aggravated assault and battery.
If you know Jackson’s whereabouts, or have any information on the two people with her during this crime, contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.
Information contained in this report was provided by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
