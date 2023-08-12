An arrest warrant remains active for a woman who allegedly assaulted a nurse at a local hospital.
The incident occurred July 7 at Mercy Hospital Ada.
Teresa Ann Sewell, 57, Ada, was later charged in Pontotoc County District Court with felony assault and battery on a medical provider, and an arrest warrant was issued.
Ada Police Officer Dekana Blackwell responded to the scene.
“(A nurse) advised (Sewell) was brought in due to methamphetamine and fentanyl withdrawal,” Blackwell said. “(The nurse) advised she and other nursing staff were trying to get (Sewell) to calm down because she was being combative. (The nurse) advised, while trying to restrain her, she was bitten on her forearm by (Sewell). I observed (her) wound, which was consistent with the size of a human mouth. Tooth indentions were also visible. (The nurse) advised she wanted to press charges.”
Blackwell said he was unable to arrest Sewell at the time as she had been admitted to the hospital. As of press time Friday, the arrest warrant was still active.
