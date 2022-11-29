Sergeant Mike Meeks, of the Ada Police Department, has obtained a felony arrest warrant for Dalton K. Swartz.
The warrant is for Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon related to a November 10 incident where Swartz allegedly severely injured two persons with a utility knife.
If seen contact your local law enforcement and do not approach Swartz. You may contact Sgt. Meeks at 580-436-6300, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 580-33-CATCH, or email crime.stoppers@adaok.com if you have information about his whereabouts.
