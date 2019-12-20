Arrest made in Pauls Valley missing person case

DEL CITY, Okla. – An arrest has been made in the case of missing Pauls Valley teen Faith Lindsey. The Del City Police Department arrested 24-year-old Tanner Washington Thursday night at a 7-11 located at 4309 SE 29th St. in Del City. Washington was arrested on a First Degree Murder warrant out of Pontotoc County. He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail without bond.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been investigating the 17-year-old’s disappearance since requested by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office in November. Throughout the investigation, agents developed probable cause that Washington was responsible for Lindsey's murder. The District Attorney agreed and a judge signed off on the arrest warrant Thursday.
Washington was tracked to Del City, and OSBI agents worked with the Del City Police Department and the FBI to locate his whereabouts.
The OSBI has had assistance during this investigation from the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department, Ada Police Department, Pauls Valley Police Department, Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Task Force and the Chickasaw Nation Emergency Management Department.
This investigation is open and ongoing as the OSBI works to locate Faith’s body. The OSBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to her location. Anyone with information about Faith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.