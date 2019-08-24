An Ada man allegedly caught by neighbors burglarizing a Byng residence Thursday has been arrested in connection with a string of similar burglaries in the area.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said deputies received information that the suspect, Jeffrey Tyler Crosby, 27, of Ada, who fled the scene of Thursday’s burglary before authorities arrived, was at a family member’s home on Timber Terrace Drive in Ada. All available deputies were tied up on a call at the time, Christian said, so the Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from Ada Police, who took Crosby into custody. Deputies arrived and took Crosby to the Pontotoc County Justice Center shortly after his arrest.
“Items from multiple burglaries throughout the county were recovered from the residence after Crosby’s arrest,” Christian said. “We have connected him with four burglaries from (Thursday).”
Thursday incident triggers lockdown at Byng schools
Byng schools were temporarily locked down Thursday as a precautionary measure while Pontotoc County sheriff’s deputies searched for Crosby.
Christian said he made the call to place the schools into lockdown “just to be safe.”
Christian said deputies were called to a home in the 5900 block of County Road 3560 Thursday by a homeowner who told authorities his neighbor caught a man burglarizing his shop building.
“The neighbor saw someone in the shop and confronted him,” Christian said. “The (suspect) tried to run, but the neighbor caught him and (a fight ensued),” during which, Christian said, the suspect was badly beaten.
Christian said the homeowner heard the disturbance, came outside and “pulled the neighbor off” the suspect.
The suspect ran into nearby woods before deputies arrived at the home, but he left his pickup truck and a wallet containing his driver’s license at the location.
Christian said the homeowner and neighbor identified the suspect as the individual whose driver license was found at the scene, Jeffery Tyler Crosby.
