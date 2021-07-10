Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready visited with Adans Wednesday morning at Arbuckle Craft Coffee.
Mulready spoke to a small group of bankers, insurance executives, and other interested parties. Among those in attendance were Oklahoma District 13 Senator Greg McCortney and Oklahoma House District 25 Representative Ronnie Johns.
“I just wanted to take a few minutes to share with you what’s been happening at the Insurance Department,” Mulready said.
Mulready discussed issues such as closure of his department during the pandemic, saying, “We’re really proud of our team during that period.”
He added that his agency subsequently reopened.
“We’ve been busy,” Mulready said, adding that his agency also regulates real estate appraisers and bail bondsmen, and the agency has an anti-fraud unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.