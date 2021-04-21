Armed Forces Day Parade

Richard R. Barron | The Ada NewsMilitary veterans in a motorcycle convoy dismount as they prepare for the singing of The National Anthem at the Armed Forces Day Parade Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 on Main Street in Ada. The American Legion Post 72 announced it will host the annual Armed Forces Day Parade Saturday, May 15 this year.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

 

