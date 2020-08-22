American Legion Post 72 will be hosting the Teddy “Cornbread” Keefer Armed Forces Day Parade on Saturday, September 5 at 10 a.m.
Float entries are being sought in three classes, 1. Business Groups, 2. For Profit Clubs and Organizations, and 3. Non-Profit Clubs and Organizations. The winning float in each class will win $300. All floats must have a Patriotic theme.
To pre-register please call 580-436-1666 or 580-599-9026 if no answer please leave a message. Registration will be taken up until the day of the parade. Staging area will be at 12th and Stockton. Line up begins at 9 a.m.
There is no fee for entering a float in the parade. Each year the parade honors a different veteran.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.